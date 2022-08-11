Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In a matter of minutes, heavy rain led to high water across Kanawha County.

While flooding isn’t that unusual, some of the damage left behind is not so normal such as on Kellys Creek Road.

“We have a hole half the size of a Volkswagen,” local resident Ron Gilkerson said.

Kellys Creek Road was blocked off so no one would try and cross the giant hole that formed in the middle of the road.

Sgt. C.M. Morgan with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said he was on patrol when he saw Gilkerson directing traffic.

That was when the road was flooded, though. It wasn’t until a little later when the road made a dramatic transformation.

“I’ve literally watched it give way while I was here as the rain had just ceased,” Morgan said. “You could hear the asphalt falling.”

Even when our crews were at the scene taking video, the hole kept getting larger.

DOH members on the scene said they’re bringing out a rubber-tar excavator to try and get the hole fixed as quickly as possible.

We also sent an email to the Division of Highways to ask for more details about the repairs needed and how long it will be before the road is fixed.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department also told WSAZ that Martins Branch at Utah Hollow road is impassable.

For related coverage due to heavy rain:

Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.