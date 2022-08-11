Mold discovered in 5 rooms at Dingess Elementary

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The appearance of mold has been found in five rooms at Dingess Elementary School, according to the Mingo County School District.

The school district is attributing the mold to dampness and a roof leak.

Superintendent of Mingo County Schools Johnny Branch says the mold will be eradicated by a commercial water damage response service.

That company assessed the situation Wednesday and will begin work Friday.

A major roof repair project is currently underway, says Superintendent Branch.

Any affected carpets, rugs, or other items, as appropriate or necessary will be removed and replace, the district reports.

“The district tries to take a comprehensive approach to clean, disinfect, and to address conditions in hopes of preventing reoccurrences. The district is also collaborating with the Mingo County Health Department,” says Superintendent Branch.

