Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun

On Wednesday, deputies shot and killed a man who police say pointed a rifle at them. (Source: WPLG/DHS.GOV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said deputies in the Florida Keys have fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what a sheriff calls an apparent “suicide by cop.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man.

Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home.

Deputies who were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view said that he said “he had a gun and he was intoxicated and that he was ready for battle.”

Officials say Caviness subsequently reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group contributed to this report.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Teenager wanted in deadly shooting

Latest News

Beto O'Rourke curses at a heckler during a speech in Texas.
'Not funny to me:' Beto O'Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
Monroe County, Florida, Sheriff Rick Ramsay discuss a fatal shooting in Key Largo, Florida, on...
Pilot killed in standoff with law enforcement
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana funeral set for GOP Rep. Walorski killed in crash
McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say Thursday how many would reopen.
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine