Pleasant weather into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The summer-long high heat and humidity pattern has been broken and with it goes the threat of “prolonged” downpours and flooding. Mind you an afternoon shower can always occur at the time of the peak daily temperature but the lack of heat for energy and humidity for moisture will but a burden on Mother Nature to produce downpours.

Weather-wise heading into the weekend a bluer sky and fresher feel to the air will grace our collective presence. Daytime highs in the 70s to 80 and lows in the 50s to near 60 will sport a taste of September.

While downpours with flooding are off the forecast table for a long period, a passing front on Sunday into Monday could spark some scattered showers with thunder for a brief time. But the risk of storm trains which feed on tropical air can’t return until the summer muggies arrive and the timetable for that may be as long as 2 weeks from now.

So enjoy the weather at county fairs, festivals and concerts as the summer finery may well turn into summer’s best!

