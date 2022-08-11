Portion of 20th Street to be closed for Marshall University move-in days

Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues will be closed on Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. for freshman move-in at Marshall University.

The Marshall University Police Department says heavy pedestrian traffic is expected.

Alternate southbound routes include 16th Street or 24th Street.

The northbound lanes of 20th Street are not affected.

Drivers around the Huntington campus are urged to use caution as students return to campus for the fall academic term. Additionally, the speed limit on 3rd and 5th Avenues between 6th and 20th streets has been temporarily lowered to 25 miles per hour.

