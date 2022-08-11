Ripley Elementary damaged from flooding

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just weeks before the start of a new school year, Ripley Elementary School is cleaning up after heavy storms swept through Jackson County on Wednesday night.

Nearly every part of the school was touched by the flooding, and now the focus is on getting cleaned up and ready for the first day of school.

“We’re assessing every single room, and we’re going to take the necessary precautions to make sure our students have a safe learning environment,” Jackson County Superintendent Will Hosaflook said.

It’s all hands on deck as crews spent the day cleaning various parts of the school --from the gymnasium to the hallways.

Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader stopped by the school while on a tour of the city’s hardest-hit areas.

“I heard about it,” she said. It looked like Mill Creek coming down the hall.” We’ve had high water before but nothing as quickly as this happened. I think that was the surprise; it happened so quickly in less than an hour.”

Superintendent Hosaflook said they’re unsure if any state or federal assistance will be made available for the district.

“We have reached out to a couple of different organizations to come in and assess the damage of the school,” he said. “Our custodians and our maintenance crew have done a great job and making to clean up exactly what they can clean up at this point.”

Hosaflook said despite the damage, they’re confident the elementary school will be open and ready to go for the first day of school on Aug. 24.

The high school is also dealing with some damage, as well, primarily in their gymnasium.

The district isn’t sure if the flooring there will need to be replaced.

