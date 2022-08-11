Scioto County Junior Fair

Scioto County Junior Fair
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For many people, the notion of spending a night at the county fair is about family fun time.

Plenty of activities for kids to do to make long-lasting memories.

In case you have never ventured away from the midway or grandstands... Tony Cavalier has a look at what you are missing.

Thursday night, the market beef show headlines at the Junior Fair where the steers will tip the scales of 1,000 lbs.

Saturday afternoon, the Junior Fair will have a livestock auction.

