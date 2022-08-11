Two arrests made following barricaded situation in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff.

The incident happened on Thursday while deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant along Africa Road in Cheshire Township.

Deputies say Joseph Lewis, 36, of Cheshire, Ohio was wanted for violating the terms of his parole.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Lewis decided not to cooperate and barricaded himself inside of the residence. A request for assistance was made and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. responded to assist in the situation while negotiations ensued by officers on the scene,” said Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.

The sheriff reports Lewis had a ‘change of heart and decided to comply’ with deputies.

A sizable amount of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl was also seized from the scene.

In addition to Lewis, deputies arrested Christina McKinster, 36, of Cheshire, Ohio on outstanding felony indictments.

