VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 8-11-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 8-11-22
Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch confirmed mold had been found in the school siting...
Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months