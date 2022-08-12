Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.
The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports.
The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.
Further information has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.