Charleston Police investigating shooting

Shooting scene
Shooting scene(None)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on the scene early Friday morning of a shooting on the city’s West Side, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around midnight near the intersection of Stockton Street and Washington Street West.

Further details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Hole forms in the middle of the road after flooding
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting scene late Thursday night in Russell,
Police investigating shooting scene
Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are getting a significant pay raise.
Commission approves deputy pay raises
Top 10 days ahead
First Warning Forecast
A mother says she was taking a shower when she heard the explosion.
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home