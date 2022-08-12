Dunbar tears down ‘nuisance properties’

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Dunbar is looking to improve the quality of life for its residents by getting rid of some unwanted neighbors.

Building Inspector Hugh Leishman said the city has been spending the summer tearing down “attractive nuisance” properties, properties that have been abandoned and fallen into disrepair.

“What happens is kids will go in them, drug addicts will go in them, steal the copper out of them,” he said. “We’ve had two or three fires caused by homeless people living in abandoned structures.”

Paula Ward and her family have lived next to one of the properties for the last three years. She said she has been concerned about her loved ones and neighbors’ health and safety with the home still standing.

“I had to watch my kids when they were playing, cause with the windows broken out on the front and stuff,” she explained. “If they get toward that porch they could get cut!”

Ward’s worries were eased Friday as contractors demolished the house. Leishman said improving the quality of life is the ultimate purpose of removing the homes.

“We want to revitalize Dunbar, get it back to where it’s a nice neighborhood, community with nicer housing, and this is one way to go about it,” he said.

“The neighborhood needs to be safe,” Ward added. “I think it will be a lot better.”

