Girl, 12, found dead; father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in the Van Lear community.

When they arrived, deputies say they discovered Stacy Collins suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paintsville EMS transported Collins to the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies learned Collins’ 12-year-old daughter was missing.

After assembling search crews, the 12-year-old’s body was found.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

The 12-year-old girl’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.

The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.