Girl, 12, found dead; father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in the Van Lear community.

When they arrived, deputies say they discovered Stacy Collins suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Paintsville EMS transported Collins to the hospital.

During the investigation, deputies learned Collins’ 12-year-old daughter was missing.

After assembling search crews, the 12-year-old’s body was found.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

The 12-year-old girl’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff.

The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports.

The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still under investigation.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
West Virginia governor declares state of emergency over jail staffing issues
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
Hole forms in the middle of the road after flooding
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

Latest News

Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Recreating lost family recipes
Recreating lost family recipes
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
The Olive Tree Café
The Olive Tree Café
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event