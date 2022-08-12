Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed.

Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing.

He had been missing since March of 2021.

Majher says they were able to confirm his identity through dental records.

The remains were found by young adults in a wooded area along 4th Street near the train bridge, Majher says.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and Majher says it’s too early to say whether the death was the result of foul play.

Majher says the Lawrence County coroner’s office, FBI, and Boyd County Sheriff’s Department have collaborated on the investigation.

Majher says they confirmed the identity earlier this week but wanted to notify family members first.

