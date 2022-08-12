Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of a tree at Huntington’s Ritter Park fell on a car Friday afternoon.

The large branches fell onto the park parking lot located along 8th Street.

No one was inside the vehicle when the three large branches fell.

Crews with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is on scene clearing the debris.

