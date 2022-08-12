Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville.

Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown to the hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance.

No word if charges are going to be filed.

