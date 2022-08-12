Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself

(Arizona's Family)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville.

Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown to the hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance.

No word if charges are going to be filed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Hole forms in the middle of the road after flooding
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Charleston Police Department responded to call of a shooting on the city's West Side.
Charleston Police investigating shooting
Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are getting a significant pay raise.
Commission approves deputy pay raises