Man faces rape and other charges

Jeremiah James, 19, faces charges including first-degree rape and sodomy after an alleged...
Jeremiah James, 19, faces charges including first-degree rape and sodomy after an alleged incident involving an underage girl.(Kentucky State Police)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges, including rape, after an underage girl reported she was sexually assaulted last month, Kentucky State Police in Ashland say.

Jeremiah James, 19, was arrested Thursday, troopers say.

According to a KSP news release, the alleged victim told troopers she was given alcohol before being sexually abused, raped and sodomized. The girl also told investigators she had seen the suspect commit a sex crime with an animal.

James is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor, and sexual crimes against animals.

He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

Latest News

Top 10 days ahead
First Warning Forecast
A mother says she was taking a shower when she heard the explosion.
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
A mother says she was taking a shower when she heard the explosion.
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court