The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the The Monster Squad’s release, The Alban Arts Center and Spotlight Communications will host a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the film’s stars, Andre Gower (Sean) and Ryan Lambert (Rudy.)

The event takes place on August 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, West Virginia.

Tickets are available at http://albantickets.com. The price of admission ($45) includes the screening and the Q&A. Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to get photos with Andre and Ryan after the Q&A and have movie items autographed.

A livestream of the Q&A will be available for $10.

