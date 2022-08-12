New foster care boutique coming to Grayson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Fostering Possibilities’ mission is to provide new clothing and resources to foster children, children in kinship placements, and placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives, fostering possibilities for them one child at a time. This boutique will be located at 310 Carol Malone Blvd in Grayson by appointment and hopes to open its doors by mid-August.
