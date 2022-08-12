New foster care boutique coming to Grayson

New foster care boutique coming to Grayson
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fostering Possibilities’ mission is to provide new clothing and resources to foster children, children in kinship placements, and placements to foster self-esteem and belonging during a time of change in their lives, fostering possibilities for them one child at a time. This boutique will be located at 310 Carol Malone Blvd in Grayson by appointment and hopes to open its doors by mid-August.

New foster care boutique coming to Grayson
New foster care boutique coming to Grayson

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
West Virginia governor declares state of emergency over jail staffing issues
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
Hole forms in the middle of the road after flooding
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding

Latest News

Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Recreating lost family recipes
Recreating lost family recipes
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
The Olive Tree Café
The Olive Tree Café
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event
The Monster Squad 35th anniversary event