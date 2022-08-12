Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials.

Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November.

The company released the following statement:

“The regretful decision to close the Wurtland, KY facility is due to the discontinuation of a key ingredient required to manufacture polypropylene foam material, the only product this facility produces. Despite exhaustive efforts to find a suitable replacement for the manufacturing component, we have been unable to do so, leaving us with no choice but to cease manufacturing operations for the Microfoam product line. The decision in no way reflects the performance of our Wurtland employees. We are working closely with the local resources and the USW to help ease the transition of this unavoidable situation.”

