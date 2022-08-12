Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Generic image of the state of Kentucky(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials.

Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November.

The company released the following statement:

“The regretful decision to close the Wurtland, KY facility is due to the discontinuation of a key ingredient required to manufacture polypropylene foam material, the only product this facility produces. Despite exhaustive efforts to find a suitable replacement for the manufacturing component, we have been unable to do so, leaving us with no choice but to cease manufacturing operations for the Microfoam product line. The decision in no way reflects the performance of our Wurtland employees. We are working closely with the local resources and the USW to help ease the transition of this unavoidable situation.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Girl, 12, found dead; father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound
West Virginia governor declares state of emergency over jail staffing issues
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Latest News

Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Recreating lost family recipes
Recreating lost family recipes
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
The Olive Tree Café
The Olive Tree Café