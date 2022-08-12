Police investigating shooting scene
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a shooting scene late Thursday night in Russell, Greenup County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported along Brentwood Drive.
Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
The Russell Police Department is handling the investigation.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.