Police investigating shooting scene

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a shooting scene late Thursday night in Russell, Greenup County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported along Brentwood Drive.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

The Russell Police Department is handling the investigation.

