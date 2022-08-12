Deadly shooting investigated in Charleston

Charleston Police investigate a shooting scene in the Kanawha City area.
Charleston Police investigate a shooting scene in the Kanawha City area.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night in the Kanawha City area, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue. The roadway is closed in that area.

Charleston Police say the victim was a man.

We have a crew at the scene working to get more details.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

