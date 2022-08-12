South Charleston plant to be acquired by Solenis

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clearon plant in South Charleston will be acquired by Solenis.

In a news release Friday, the company said this will allow Solenis to expand its portfolio of pool and spa treatment products.

According to the release, “Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid (dichlor) at its South Charleston, W.Va. plant and converts these core chemistries into an array of finished goods at its tableting and packaging facility.”

John Panichella, CEO of Solenis, released the following statement:

“This acquisition will help Solenis fulfill a strategic growth initiative following our recent ownership change to Platinum Equity, driving value through our branded Pool Solutions sanitization product line while providing an enhanced customer experience through expanded offerings and cost-effective pool solutions. We continue to work closely with the Platinum Equity team to identify opportunities to add value for our customers and drive growth for the Solenis team.”

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

Solenis and Clearon will continue to operate as independent companies until that transaction is complete.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.