Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.

According to Huntington Police, two men were arrested after two firearms, more than 720 grams of marijuana, 513 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 171 grams of suspected cocaine, 73 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately $3,000 in cash were found inside the home.

Kirk Trotter, 27, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Semaj Figg, 30, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for strangulation and was on federal supervised release from previous charges.

Police say additional charges are pending for both men.

