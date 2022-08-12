Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.

According to Huntington Police, two men were arrested after two firearms, more than 720 grams of marijuana, 513 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 171 grams of suspected cocaine, 73 grams of suspected crack cocaine and approximately $3,000 in cash were found inside the home.

Kirk Trotter, 27, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Semaj Figg, 30, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for strangulation and was on federal supervised release from previous charges.

Police say additional charges are pending for both men.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Hole forms in the middle of the road after flooding
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Latest News

The Dog Days of Summer The Dog Haus Biergarten Barboursville, WV 08/11/2022
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week’
Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County
Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 12th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast