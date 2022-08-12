Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline

Two men suffer severe burns in Lincoln County
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville.

Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some type of altercation that led to both men getting burned.

“We understand that they were burned with gasoline. How that occurred, we really don’t have any factual information,” he said. “And I know the state police is still conducting their investigation.”

Local EMS, fire departments and state police all responded.

The victims’ burns were so severe that helicopters were called for both men.

“It’s my understanding that there was between 60 and 70% of the body on both of those individuals,” Holder said. “So obviously they would need treatment and are at a burn facility.”

While helicopters were called for both, only one made it to the Mud River Volunteer Fire Department. The other had to stop after hitting a bird on its way to the scene.

One of the men had to be transported by ground.

We contacted the state police detachment to try and get more details, but they said they can’t provide any information about the investigation yet.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Girl, 12, found dead; father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound
West Virginia governor declares state of emergency over jail staffing issues
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

Latest News

A home on West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar was taken down Friday, August 12, 2022 as part of the...
Dunbar tears down "nuisance properties"
Marvelous start to weekend
First Warning Forecast
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.