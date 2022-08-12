Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville.

Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some type of altercation that led to both men getting burned.

“We understand that they were burned with gasoline. How that occurred, we really don’t have any factual information,” he said. “And I know the state police is still conducting their investigation.”

Local EMS, fire departments and state police all responded.

The victims’ burns were so severe that helicopters were called for both men.

“It’s my understanding that there was between 60 and 70% of the body on both of those individuals,” Holder said. “So obviously they would need treatment and are at a burn facility.”

While helicopters were called for both, only one made it to the Mud River Volunteer Fire Department. The other had to stop after hitting a bird on its way to the scene.

One of the men had to be transported by ground.

We contacted the state police detachment to try and get more details, but they said they can’t provide any information about the investigation yet.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.