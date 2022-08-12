Water heater explodes; fire destroys home

A mother says she was taking a shower when she heard the explosion.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home.

Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.

“The whole house shook,” she said. “I started screaming ‘What was that?’”

Her boyfriend Derrick Harshberger was playing a video game when it happened.

“I didn’t know if it was gunshots or if something back there exploded,” he said.

“I started drying off and threw a tanktop and my underwear on and opened the door,” Brewer said. “That’s when I smelled the propane, and we all just ran outside.”

After everyone got out safely, they watched their home go up in flames.

“Seeing everything I worked so hard for, my kids loved so much, being gone, it definitely hurts,” Brewer said.

Brewer says firefighters told them it appears the explosion was caused by propane leaking out of the water heater hose.

“I guess when I turned the water on, a whole bunch of bad things happened at the same time,” Brewer said.

The water heater that exploded was located next to her daughter’s bedroom.

“It’s definitely a blessing she was able to get out,” Brewer said.

The mother says she’d just gotten new school clothes for her kids, who are 9 and 6 years old. Now just about everything they owned is destroyed.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Brewer said. “We were all safe, and that’s the biggest thing.”

The family is staying with relatives while they look for a new home.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says it appears the woman died of natural causes, but they’re waiting on autopsy...
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
Emergency crews respond to Route 2 in Cabell County after a head-on crash involving a semi and...
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
Deputies say hundreds of grams of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies seize hundreds of grams of drugs during traffic stop
Police arrive at the scene of a reported shooting along Charleston's west side.
Juvenile shot twice on Charleston’s west side
Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at an...
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident

Latest News

Top 10 days ahead
First Warning Forecast
Jeremiah James, 19, faces charges including first-degree rape and sodomy after an alleged...
Man faces rape and other charges
A mother says she was taking a shower when she heard the explosion.
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Teacher facing sexual abuse charges appears in court
Teacher facing charges of sexual abuse appears in court