Welcomed weekend without the 3Hs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the middle weekend of August when normally the haze, heat and humidity are in control. But after a summer of heat and storms, this weekend and much of next week we will live in an environment that is free of the 3Hs and instead features the 3C’s by night; namely, clear, cool and cool.

Looking at the event calendar there are no less than 5 county fairs to enjoy a walk on the midway and ride on the carnival flat or a hot and sticky funnel cake. Tonight through Saturday night a trip to the Boyd, Carter, Scioto, Athens and Mason County Fairs will be as good as it gets for late summer. Skies will be bright and sunshiny by day and starry by night. Highs will reach near 80 on Saturday with a drop thru the 70s in the evening hours.

Sunday’s sky will feature more clouds than prior days with a shower/thunder risk. The duration of rain will be short enough for outdoor events to be fine though a brief interruption at the pool from a rumble of thunder is possible.

Looking ahead to next week skies will feature a mix of clouds and sun with a shower risk early and late in the week in an overall quiet pattern for vacationers. Highs will be near 80 until late week when readings will creep back into the 85 range.

