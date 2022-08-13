Coroner asking for identification help after human remains are found

Police line
Police line(KWCH 12)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Coroner is asking for help identifying the remains of a man who was found in Russell, Kentucky Thursday.

The man was identified as 30 year-old Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California.

Coroner Neil Wright says after numerous attempts locally and on social media, they have not been able to reach any family members of Mr. Del Rosario.

Wright is asking anyone who may have information to contact him at (606) 473-9861 or director@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Detective Joe Dixon of the Russell Police Department at (606) 836-3822 or joe.dixon@russellky.net.

The death of Del Rosario is under investigation and no more information will be provided at this time.

