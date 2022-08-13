Several people hit walking to county fair; one flown from the scene; driver arrested

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Friday evening after hitting several people and parked cars near the Mason County Fair, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

At least one juvenile had to be flown from the scene, and several other juveniles and adults were injured. Their conditions are unknown.

At least four cars were involved.

Deputies say people were walking to and from the fair at the time of the incident.

Mason County Fair incident (WSAZ/Raegan Williams)

The area outside the entrance to the fair, located along Fairground Road, is closed during the investigation.

