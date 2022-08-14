‘I’m speechless’: Organization remodels home for 2 brothers who lost their parents

A 22-year-old raising his little brother after their parents passed away was gifted a remodeled home in Katy. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Cathy Hernandez
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KPRC) – Two brothers in Texas who lost their parents and grandparents have a roof over their heads thanks to volunteers.

The last few years have been tough for 22-year-old Jaylan Gray and 12-year-old Julian after both of their parents and their grandfather died.

Gray said he had promised his mother he would take care of Julian.

“[I] try my best to keep him in check, make sure he doesn’t get in trouble, and make sure he’s loved,” Gray said.

The brothers’ previous home had been severely damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey and then again in the 2021 freeze.

“At one point, I was just done with the house. I was ready to sell it at one point. It was too much weight on my shoulders. I couldn’t do it,” Gray said.

Disaster rebuild organization Katy Responds and countless volunteers stepped in to help the two.

Executive Director Ron Peters said the organization remodeled it in three months.

“There’s just no way they could’ve lived in it and probably would’ve never fixed it,” Peters said.

The home was also furnished by Lakewood Church, a megachurch located in Houston.

Gray and Julian got a tour of their newly renovated home on Friday.

“I love it,” Gray said. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”

Peters said that the organization’s mission is to help provide people with a safe place to live and not have to worry about their home.

“This is what we do. It’s hard work. It’s non-profit work, but it’s why we do it, is for those guys,” he said.

Gray and Julian are now ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

“It makes me so happy to see that there’s good people. I just like the way we’ve been treated. I didn’t think anything good would happen,” Julian said.

Katy Responds was created in 2018 and has worked on about 160 homes.

To learn more about the organization and donate, visit katyresponds.org.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
Charleston Police investigate a shooting scene in the Kanawha City area.
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

Latest News

Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio.
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
FILE - People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
File picture(not today): Monroe Avenue in West Huntington inundated by flooding.
Training rains pose brief high water risk