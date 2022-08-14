Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington.

The scheme defrauded victims through the use of fake online profiles.

Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

The news release said Inusah used fake names to contact targets using email, text messaging, social media platforms and online dating services. Over the span of two years, Inusah worked to convince victims in multiple states they were friends, business associates or romantic partners.

Federal prosecutors report Inusah used the persona “Miarama” to scam an Alabama resident out of $106,000 in wire transfers and cashier’s checks. Inusah told the victim $48,000 was needed to pay overdue taxes on a bogus gold inheritance. An additional $21,000 was sent to a shell corporation called Bitsav Supply LLC.

“Grace” was another false identity used to steal money from a Washington resident who believed Inusah needed funding to maintain a cocoa plantation in South Africa before moving the United States to marry the victim, according to federal prosecutors.

Other victims included residents in Ohio and Florida.

“It is truly heartbreaking how this conspiracy exploited individuals who were particularly vulnerable, such as following the death of a longtime spouse,” United States Attorney Will Thompson stated in a news release. “Some of the victims did not recognize themselves as victims and continued to believe these false personas were real and that they were in actual relationships.”

Inusah is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 21, 2022, and faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

Agencies that investigated this case included the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-Office of Inspector General, the West Virginia State Police, and the South Charleston Police Department.

Fraudulent activity may be reported online. Senior citizens may contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline to report financial fraud at 1-833-372-8311.

