OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night.

Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport.

They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and over an embankment and flipped.

Police say the driver of the bike was 40 year-old Stephen Haynes of Hurricane, West Virginia.

Haynes was transported to the hospital where he died.

Troopers say Haynes was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, The Middleport Police Department, Ridgetop Towing and The Meigs County EMS all helped on scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

