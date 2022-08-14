Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22)

Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79.

Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle, 68-year-old Charles Delaney, from St. Albans, appeared to lose control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lanes multiple times before crashing into the rock face on the west side of the road, the report said.

Officials said Delaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Agencies that responded to the crash include Granville Police, Mon County EMS, Triune-Halleck, Clinton District Fire Departments and Marion County EMS.

ORIGINAL STORY (8/14/22)

A single vehicle accident has resulted in a fatality on I-79, Monongalia County Emergency Services tell 5 News.

Officials say the accident occurred between mile markers 143 and 146 on I-79 southbound. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

That portion of I-79 was closed for three hours. It reopened at 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

