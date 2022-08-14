Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a remote Hawaii beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said.

HawaiiNewsNow reports the search for the 14-year-old continues.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach in the Puna district.

According to response crews, a father, his two sons and another adult were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were pulled from the water by helicopter.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

Firefighters said the beach is in an isolated area and that the group had hiked from Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
Charleston Police investigate a shooting scene in the Kanawha City area.
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

Latest News

Fraud Alert
Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Reports: Anne Heche to be taken off life support
FILE - People walk along a path with a barricade around the U.S. Capitol building, Thursday,...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Motorcycle Crash
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash