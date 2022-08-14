Training rains pose brief high water risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a summer rain pattern that just won’t cease this evening’s shower and thunder pattern is behaving in a familiar way. In the zone from southern Lawrence Ohio into Cabell County southeastward into Lincoln County WV a train or corridor of thunder has set up. While violent flash flooding is unlikely, the main risk is for street flooding in poor drainage areas. So evening church goers will have to divert around large pools of water near storm culverts.

A much weaker train of showers (boom goes the heavens outside my Barboursville home) is working its way southeastward from the Big Bend of Mason-Meigs thru Jackson and into Northern Kanawha counties.

Backtracking to the small stream flood risk, my experience has been when downpours last longer than an hour with the waves of thunder rolling and not getting less feint then somewhere close-by does have a flash flood.

So flick on the WSAZ radar loop all evening or until the rain ceases. https://www.wsaz.com/weather/

Footnote: less than 3 weeks until the start of the fall dry season (September thru November!

