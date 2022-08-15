Early taste of September weather

But can’t shake shower risk
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After still another violent flash flood this time in Kanawha, Fayette WV, the notion of when this pattern will break certainly comes to mind. Up until Sunday night the summer floods have been a by-product of a surplus of tropical air that has seeded the clouds with a tremendous supply of moisture. But early Monday’s torrents were more blamable on slow moving downpours (storm trains) that simply refused to rain themselves out.

The storm trains as they are known are gone and in their place the atmosphere will quiet down this week. The early week scattered afternoon shower pattern relenting to drying conditions in time for Summerfest in South Charleston and Hillbilly Days in Lincoln County. As the sun breaks thru more and more the notion of another 90 degree is far fetched given how wet the ground is. Rather high temperatures will hang out in the 70s early week before hitting the 80s mid and late week into the weekend.

Meanwhile mold counts are high and now ragweed is kicking in for hay fever sufferers so a double whammy of sorts for hay fever sufferers is ahead.

One final note the meteorological dry fall season (September through November) is almost at hand. So hopefully a drier period can help us carve out a pretty fall foliage and festival season ahead!

