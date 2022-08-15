Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by drunk driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday five people were hit by a person driving under the influence according to Mason County deputies.

A prayer vigil was held for one of the five, a 12-year-old boy who has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.

Deputies said Christopher Sturgeon lost control of his car and struck two elderly people and three children. After investigating, deputies said sturgeon was under the influence while driving. He has been charged with a DUI causing serious injury.

Brailey Wallace, and his two brothers were three of the five people hit. Brailey’s cousin, Anniston Lane, said his legs were run over by the car Sturgeon was driving.

Brailey had to be flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and then to a hospital Morgantown for his injuries where he underwent a 6- hour surgery.

Lane said he was so excited to go to the fair. They had just gotten there and he just jumped out of the car ready to get to the gates when Sturgeon’s car hit him.

“They were just walking down the road almost to the fair gates and the driver struck them,” said Lane.

Braileys family, firefighters, and community members came together for a vigil, they say the power of prayer is is helping Brailey and his mom to pull through.

“Well I believe in prayer 100% percent and I believe that is what got us this far,” said Lane.

