FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County
FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County(wsaz)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims.

  • Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465
  • Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314

The mobile centers will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The news release said the new locations will also operate Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22 and 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new locations are part of a growing list of resources for flood victims. Federal officials report the following centers operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Breathitt County: Breathitt Library - 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831
  • Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County: Hazard Community College – 1 Community College Dr, Hazard KY 41701
  • Pike County: Dorton Community Center – 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins KY 41722
  • Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 74333 KY-80, Langley, KY41645

Flood victims in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may visit any center to apply for federal aid, according to FEMA.

Homeowners and renters may also apply for federal aid online, use the FMEA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

Flood victims in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may visit any center to apply for federal aid, according to FEMA.

Homeowners and renters may also apply for federal aid online, use the FMEA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
Charleston Police investigate a shooting scene in the Kanawha City area.
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

Latest News

File picture(not today): Monroe Avenue in West Huntington inundated by flooding.
Training rains pose brief high water risk
Fraud Alert
Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County
Motorcycle Crash
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Muddy fun on and off the midway
Carter County Fair