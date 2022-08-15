Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.

By Ryan Epling
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.

Those counties remain under a flash flood warning.

Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County.

Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block of Sissonville Dr. near the Rich Oil convenience store.

Crews are also working to rescue two people trapped in their home by high water on Lotus Dr. A boat is enroute to that rescue operation.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

