Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks.

One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Tetanus shots are being offered to first responders at this time.

An emergency shelter has now been set up at the David Long Alumni Center in Montgomery which is across the railroad tracks from Bridge Valley.

Address: David Long Alumni Center, 405 Fayette Pike, Montgomery, WV 25136

We are learning more this afternoon about various communities in the Fayette County area hit by flash flooding.

Fayette County Commissioner, Allison Taylor, tells our Annie Moore that the community of Smithers, WV seems to be one of the hardest hit as of this posting.

Taylor confirms that the creek is flooded.

The county initially was setting up Smithers Elementary as an emergency shelter but due to power outages that plan has been redirected.

As soon as we learn more regarding new emergency shelter WVVA will bring that to you on-air and online.

The commissioner also confirmed rock slides in the Gauley Bridge and Chimney Corner areas of the county.

The county has activated emergency response teams and if you at home are concerned about high water she urges you to leave your home and get to somewhere safe.

If you are on the roadways and see visible high water, please turn around and do not attempt to drive through.

