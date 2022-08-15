Golf cart, equipment stolen during breaking and entering

WVSP are searching for a suspect following two break-ins in the Kenova area.
WVSP are searching for a suspect following two break-ins in the Kenova area.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After two break-ins, West Virginia State Police has released a photo of a person they are searching for in connection with several thefts.

According to State Police, the person is accused of stealing a green Yamaha golf cart loaded down with equipment worth close to $9,000.

The break-ins occurred in Kenova and happened within the past week, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Wayne detachment at 304-272-51-31.

