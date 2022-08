HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team won their second exhibition match of the season by beating Radord by a final of 4-2. The Herd scored goals from Guga Veiga, Morris Duggan, Milo Yosef and Ryan Holmes and have their final exhibition match this coming Friday when they play at Maryland. Here are the highlights from the win.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.