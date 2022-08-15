Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Some areas of the County received as much as 6 inches of rain in a short period of time.

Kanawha County’s water rescue teams from every volunteer department in the County and as far as Nitro and St. Albans responded to both Eastern Kanawha County and Fayette County to assist with water rescues. Charleston Fire Department responded to numerous water-related calls inside and outside of City limits.

Kanawha County Emergency Management has received preliminary reports that 100 or more houses have received flood damage in Campbells Creek, and at least two bridges have been washed out in the Hughes Creek area.

Kanawha County residents that received flood damage are asked to report damages to the Kanawha County Planning office at 304-357-0570. The Planning Office will take information that the County will use to seek Federal Flood Aid and Disaster Assistance.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper stated, “Kanawha County received a record amount of rainfall overnight – in just a few hours we surpassed our total rainfall in the past month.” Commissioner Carper continued, “I want to thank the Department of Transportation for its efforts to improve the ditch lines along the roadways in Kanawha County. It made a big difference during this event. Still, we have a lot of folks that have lost everything and need our help.” Commissioner Carper added, “I want to thank our professional and volunteer fireman, deputy sheriffs, and ambulance authority employees. They risked their own safety to help those in need.”

Commissioner Ben Salango added, “We have received reports of serious flood damage in several areas of the County – especially Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek. Kanawha County first responders and emergency management employees are on scene now assessing the damage. We will do everything we can to help those that have received damage from this record-setting rain event.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “Kanawha County had a record amount of rainfall last night, and I have received reports of damage from several residents in the County. We are dealing with a very severe flood event, and we have weeks of recovery and clean-up to come.”

Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.

