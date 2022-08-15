Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Motorcycle Crash
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man

Latest News

A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
Nearly 20 rescued in Kanawha County flash flooding
Nearly 20 rescued in Kanawha County flash flooding
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
WVa governor: Voters shouldn’t decide abortion access issue
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told