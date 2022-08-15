Mold damage repair underway at elementary school

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Work is underway to repair mold damage at Dingess Elementary, with a goal to have the building ready for teachers to return, Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said Monday.

Last week, mold was found in five classrooms at the school.

Branch said work is progressing on the roof, and crews were busy painting seven rooms.

The superintendent also said work will start on several classroom floors.

In addition, he said air quality tests happened Monday morning.

