More than 100 Campbells Creek homes report flooding damage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were woken up by rain around 4:30 am and had to be on the move the whole day.

New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding was only something seen once in a generation.

Those sentiments were backed up by early reports out of the Kanawha County Emergency Management Office which reported at least 100 Campbells Creek homes reported flooding damage.

Many people spent Monday dealing with nature’s aftermath, shoveling water and mud, and throwing out furniture to prevent mold buildup.

“I opened up the front door and it looked like a river,” Lisa Peal said.

She claims it took about six hours to get to a safe area away from her home on Campbells Creek Drive. It happened that location was about 5 miles down the main road.

Peal said her main priority was getting her partner to a hospital in case he faced a medical emergency due to his dialysis.

“I hollered out the window for help, and my neighbor came over and helped get him out and we put him in the Jeep. It was very, very difficult. We practically had to drag him through the house,” she recalled. “We couldn’t stay in the house. There was too much water, and because he can’t walk, we had a very, very difficult time getting him from the house to the vehicle.”

A later attempt to visit Peal’s home was unsuccessful due to a fallen tree that blocked Campbells Creek Drive.

Many people who waited in the traffic line did not live in the area but were eager to check on their loved ones, such as Jonathan Anderson, an Elkview resident who said his friends from Campbells Creek reached out when he faced flooding destruction in the past.

“It’s important to help your friends, I got flooded in 2016 when the Oak River flooded and they were there to help me, so I’ll be there to help them,” he said. “Whether they need me to help clean or somewhere to see or help them move all their stuff if they got flooded.”

Nearby, Stephen Edens, who has lived in his home since 1978, benefited from neighbors helping the longtime resident.

“It was probably the hardest rain I’ve ever seen in my life. It came up so fast you couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Edens said the floodwaters quickly destroyed everything in his home but was grateful for the help.

“These are wonderful people and it’s just amazing they just show up and take care of your problems we’re very fortunate no one got hurt.” he said.

Those who have flooding damage can contact the Kanawha County Planning Office at 304-357-0570.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.