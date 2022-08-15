Playground project in the works for Portsmouth’s Mound Park

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Mound Park is a special place to generations of Portsmouth residents. People like Kevin MacDonald have countless memories of time spent at the park.

“It’s a beautiful park, and there are a lot of memories for everybody who grew up in this town. I spent a lot of time here playing baseball and T-ball. We even had field trips here,” MacDonald said.

Today, MacDonald is the president of the Hilltop Initiative Neighborhood Association. Even he admits, the park isn’t what it used to be. The old playground set fell into disrepair and was demolished in November of 2021. Many of the buildings inside the park are covered in graffiti.

“The vibe has changed here,” MacDonald said.

The Hilltop Initiative Neighborhood Association is working on Project Playground 2.0. It’s is a $300,000 playground set to be built in the park and help transform the beloved area back to its old self.

“We want to have a radically inclusive playground that is ADA certified. But not just the minimum, we want it ADA all the way. We want it radically inclusive to where you can bring children with special needs and have a quiet sensory area,” MacDonald said.

The neighborhood association has already raised enough money to conduct an archaeological survey, which is a requirement before construction. Several fundraising efforts are in the works to complete the full construction of the playground. MacDonald hopes the community will pitch in and get involved.

“It’s not just us, it’s the whole community. We’re just trying to get it started and get everybody connected. We want a playground that is something like you’ve never seen,” MacDonald said.

