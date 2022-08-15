Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon.

A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.

The man had to be taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says no one has been arrested and the suspects were not at the scene when they arrived.

Deputies were not able to speak with the victim at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

