‘Bama and Buckeyes lead the way in 1st AP poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2

2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6

3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1

4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14

5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -

7. Utah 0-0 1209 12

8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3

9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10

10. Baylor 0-0 884 5

11. Oregon 0-0 831 22

12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7

13. NC State 0-0 752 20

14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -

15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9

16. Miami 0-0 476 -

17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13

18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -

19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21

20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18

21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11

22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15

23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4

24. Houston 0-0 263 17

25. BYU 0-0 234 19

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.

