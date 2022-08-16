‘Bama and Buckeyes lead the way in 1st AP poll
Kentucky makes the inaugural top 25 of college football teams
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2
2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6
3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1
4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14
5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8
6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -
7. Utah 0-0 1209 12
8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3
9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10
10. Baylor 0-0 884 5
11. Oregon 0-0 831 22
12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7
13. NC State 0-0 752 20
14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -
15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9
16. Miami 0-0 476 -
17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13
18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -
19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21
20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18
21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11
22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15
23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4
24. Houston 0-0 263 17
25. BYU 0-0 234 19
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.
