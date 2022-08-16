‘Bama and Buckeyes lead the way in 1st AP poll

Kentucky makes the inaugural top 25 of college football teams
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (54) 0-0 1566 2

2. Ohio St. (6) 0-0 1506 6

3. Georgia (3) 0-0 1455 1

4. Clemson 0-0 1292 14

5. Notre Dame 0-0 1242 8

6. Texas A&M 0-0 1212 -

7. Utah 0-0 1209 12

8. Michigan 0-0 1203 3

9. Oklahoma 0-0 956 10

10. Baylor 0-0 884 5

11. Oregon 0-0 831 22

12. Oklahoma St. 0-0 814 7

13. NC State 0-0 752 20

14. Southern Cal 0-0 711 -

15. Michigan St. 0-0 631 9

16. Miami 0-0 476 -

17. Pittsburgh 0-0 383 13

18. Wisconsin 0-0 365 -

19. Arkansas 0-0 348 21

20. Kentucky 0-0 332 18

21. Mississippi 0-0 324 11

22. Wake Forest 0-0 303 15

23. Cincinnati 0-0 265 4

24. Houston 0-0 263 17

25. BYU 0-0 234 19

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Motorcycle Crash
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man

Latest News

WVU, MU and UK lead the way
Sun Belt soccer rankings are released
WVU, MU and UK lead the way
Sun Belt Soccer
Herd is now 2-0 in exhibition games this month
Herd tops Radford
Herd is now 2-0 in exhibition games this month
Herd soccer wins exhibition