Breaking out to nicer weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid-Late week welcomed dryingy areas are experiencing some fine late summer weather. Partial sunshine has broken through the cloud deck and a nice breeze is lending a cozy feel to the evening warmth. Rain showers while common along I-77, I-79 out of Charleston are missing fairgrounds near Pomeroy (Meigs) and Coalton (Boyd). As these showers fade away in Central WV they will leave behind a freshly dampened ground paving the way for dense fog to form overnight. Given August starts the fall fog season it will be prudent on school mornings going forward for motorists to have a slow-down mentality now that the new school year is starting.

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday except the early fog and low clouds will scour away much faster. So look for a day of partial sunshine with temperatures aiming for 80 degrees. Now again a flare up of afternoon-evening showers will need to be watched though most of this “scattered” action will be easily manageable.

Thursday looks warm and sunshiny with no rain of importance then by Friday the tables will turn as a humid southerly flow returns. In time that muggier feel will help foster some new showers and thunderstorms. Whether it is Friday night for high school football or over the weekend we will need to fine tune the timing and impact of the new rains.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.