Breaking out to nicer weather

Early this Tuesday evening man
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mid-Late week welcomed dryingy areas are experiencing some fine late summer weather. Partial sunshine has broken through the cloud deck and a nice breeze is lending a cozy feel to the evening warmth. Rain showers while common along I-77, I-79 out of Charleston are missing fairgrounds near Pomeroy (Meigs) and Coalton (Boyd). As these showers fade away in Central WV they will leave behind a freshly dampened ground paving the way for dense fog to form overnight. Given August starts the fall fog season it will be prudent on school mornings going forward for motorists to have a slow-down mentality now that the new school year is starting.

Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday except the early fog and low clouds will scour away much faster. So look for a day of partial sunshine with temperatures aiming for 80 degrees. Now again a flare up of afternoon-evening showers will need to be watched though most of this “scattered” action will be easily manageable.

Thursday looks warm and sunshiny with no rain of importance then by Friday the tables will turn as a humid southerly flow returns. In time that muggier feel will help foster some new showers and thunderstorms. Whether it is Friday night for high school football or over the weekend we will need to fine tune the timing and impact of the new rains.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Flash flooding is affecting parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flooding reported along Greenbrier Street in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

Latest News

Nice spell save for scattered showers
First Warning Forecast
fwf
First Warning Forecast | Stubborn Clouds Slow To Break
fwf
first warning forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast